Avengers: Endgame Fan Creates Heartbreaking Pumpkin Carving

Halloween is almost here and people are putting the finishing touches on their big costumes for a pretty radical holiday. One fan on Reddit decided to show off one amazing tribute to the man who saved the world. The poster looks like they took an intense amount of time to capture a scene from Avengers: Endgame that broke just about everybody’s heart. What would possess you to carve the moment that Iron Man snapped Thanos and his army out of existence on the side of a decorative gourd? No idea, but somehow being made out of pumpkin does little to dull the emotion on Robert Downey Jr.‘s face as he delivers the final line for his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans are still having trouble accepting the fact that Tony Stark really is gone. The entire plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home centered around Peter Parker dealing with the death of his mentor and trying to live up to that legacy. Fans have been scheming, theorizing, and researching every possible avenue available to them to concoct a way for the Avenger to return in some way shape or form going forward in the MCU. But, as of this point, the star is done with the role and adjusting to life outside of the world Kevin Feige and company have fashioned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and all the filmmakers have had to address that moment numerous times over the course of this year. The sheer shock at the finality of that moment in Endgame sent many fans flying to social media to grieve in their own ways. But, for both the Russos, that moment on the battlefield had been coming for a long time. In fact, in a Reddit AMA, the duo was asked how long they knew of Iron Man’s fate, and they answered that they carried that secret with them for three years.

Both of the directors have talked about the complete narrative journey they sent the hero on. Even Robert Downey Jr. has talked about the road to the end of Tony Stark in other interviews.

“What has it meant to sit in this character for so long? I can make a couple of comparisons,” Downey said of his Iron Man tenure in a recent interview. “Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight – he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character. But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channeled and created that character to begin with.”