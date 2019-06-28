Avengers: Endgame Directors Expect Tom Holland to Spoil the Bonus Footage

Tom Holland is a major face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the star of Sony’s Spider-Man movie franchise, but he’s also one of the most notorious spoilers amongst the ensemble of MCU stars. Holland has been getting better about keeping Marvel movie secrets actually secret, but apparently he still hasn’t earned the trust of Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros.

The Russos were recently doing an interview about Endgame‘s re-release in theaters, and when teasing the promised bonus material that will be revealed at the end of the movie, The Russos took the opportunity to once again throw Tom Holland under the bus, when asked by News 7 which MCU stars would be most likely to spoil the Avengers: Endgame re-release bonus footage:

Joe Russo: “Holland’s out on the press circuit right now promoting ‘Spider-Man,’ so it’s gotta be Holland.”

Anthony Russo: “He’s very vulnerable right now.”

To be fair, Holland hasn’t done anything wrong lately. His biggest claim to infamy was when he inadvertently spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War to a whole crowd of fans who hadn’t yet seen the movie. As Holland himself recounted in an interview:

“We went to this screening and someone had told me before they had already seen the film, they’ve already seen the film.

“So they give me a microphone and I walk on stage and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m still alive!’ The whole audience look at me like, ‘What the hell does that mean? What do you mean you’re still alive?’” Holland recalled. “And then I look inside, Kevin, Joe and Anthony are like, ‘Shut up, shut up, stop talking!’ So opening night, I ruined the movie for about 300 people, so I’m so sorry for that.”

That major flub earned Holland the reputation of being a major potential weak link in the Marvel secrecy chain – and earned him some merciless teasing form co-stars all throughout the press tour for Avengers: Endgame, a year later:

To be fair though, Holland has really stepped up his game since then, and is handling the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home like a true veteran. Instead of spoiler leaks, Holland is now earning a new rep for himself by pulling stunts like saving a fan from being crushed in a stampede. The Spider-Man is growing up!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.