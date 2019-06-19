Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Length of Bonus Footage Revealed

Kevin Feige set the Internet ablaze on Wednesday morning, when he exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com at the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket that the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame would be getting a theatrical re-release next weekend. Not only that, but the film would be accompanied by some new footage that didn’t make it into the original theatrical cut. Now, just a few hours after that news broke, it seems as though the actual length of that new footage has been revealed.

Don’t be expecting anything Earth-shattering in this new version of the film, as the new footage is only about six minutes in length. That six minutes could contain some really important sequences, but it won’t be a drastically different cut of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This information comes from the official website for the theater chain Cinemark, which is already selling tickets for the re-release. The listing for the movie has the runtime listed at 188 minutes, six minutes longer than the original.

When Feige first spoke about the new release, he simply noted that it would be coming to theaters next weekend, and that it would include some extra content that we didn’t get to see the first time around.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Not long after this conversation, Feige spoke with ScreenRant and offered a little more information about the new footage itself. He confirmed that the re-release would have bonus scenes at the end of the movie, not added to the story throughout.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige said. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Of course, this whole re-release is an effort to give Avengers: Endgame one final box office push, hoping that it can pass Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie in history.

Will you be heading out to theaters to see Avengers: Endgame again? Let us know in the comments!