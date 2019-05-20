Russo Brothers Share New Original Avengers BTS Photo

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo on Monday shared a new look at the six original Avengers, captured when Earth’s mightiest heroes use time travel to revisit 2012 New York and the events of The Avengers.

The photo shows the Russos posed with Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston, whose villainous Loki reappears during the tail end of his assault on the city halted only through the intervention of the Avengers in their first assembly.

Avengers screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previously admitted they were initially hesitant to revisit the events of the Joss Whedon-directed blockbuster “because it seemed like we were just pandering and playing the greatest hits,” Markus told Fandango.

“You like that movie? We’re going right back to that movie! And then it really became clear we were overthinking it in terms of what would be the most fun.”

Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) visit 2012 New York to retrieve three of the six Infinity Stones needed to reverse the effects of the snap committed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that erased half of all life in the universe.

When Endgame returns to the Battle of New York, audiences are greeted with the hero shot showing the six original Avengers stood together when facing down an army of Chitauri aliens.

“The moment when I realized that this could be an iconic moment not just for the MCU, but for these kinds of films, was on the mix stage,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Rotten Tomatoes.

“You get the experience of watching the final playback on the mix stage with [Alan] Silvestri’s amazing score building to that moment and I got chills. And I realized Joss had pulled it off.”