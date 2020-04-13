Is Marvel Studios Going to Help Kickstart the Box Office With Another Avengers: Endgame Re-Release?

Movie theaters around the world are essentially closed down for the foreseeable future. In the case of major chains like AMC Theatres, the closures could end up resulting in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. By now, studios have also delayed most major releases for the next few months; Marvel Studios has delayed blockbusters like Mulan and Black Widow until July and November, respectively. The 25th flick in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, was bounced from April to November and Universal delayed F9 all the way until next year.

When cinemas do reopen, whenever that may be, it’s no secret movie-goers will be awfully anxious to head to their local theatre, regardless of what movie is playing. With movies from now until July delayed, what will studios and theatres do should social distancing guidelines lift in late May or June? The easiest answer would probably be for studios to re-release certain movies in an effort to help stimulate the box office after a months-long wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Word had previously surfaced that Disney had entertained the idea of pushing out an Avengers marathon when theaters reopened in China, an event that has yet to take place on a permanent basis. With the company willing to do that in the world’s second-largest box office market, you’d think they’d also be willing to do that domestically.

We know the Mouse is open to rereleases of Avengers: Endgame. After all, the first rerelease the company did for the feature is what pushed it to the top of the highest-grossing theatrical release list. While there isn’t a massive record to chase this time around, it does stand to reason both Disney and theatres across the country would benefit from the return of the biggest movie to ever hit the box office — especially if we’re able to go back to theatres in a time before new movies are scheduled for release.

The initial rerelease for Endgame ended up grossing $7.7 million for Disney in its opening weekend, a number that could pale in comparison to a release in the current climate. In fact, reaction clips from the movie went viral last week on Twitter, nearly a full year after the movie first hit theaters.

Avengers: Endgame can now be streamed on Disney+.

Do you think Endgame will get a rerelease? If so, how much do you think it’d make? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!