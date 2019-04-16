‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Is Unanimous on Who Is Most Likely to Spoil the Ending

The cast of Avengers: Endgame have developed a tightly knit bond in their years as members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a result, they have gotten to know each other very well. This is why it should come as no surprise that they are all quick to unanimously decide on which of their co-stars is the most likely to spoil the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame before its release.

In an interview with MTV News seen in the video above, the cast of Avengers: Endgame were asked to play a “Most Likely” game which consisted of some fun questions. Many of them had different answers to the different questions. However, when they were asked which of their co-stars are most likely to spoil the ending of Avengers: Endgame, they entirely agreed that it would be Mark Ruffalo before anyone else.

“That’s gonna be Mark,” Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson said. “He’s a flake. He’s got loose lips.” Okoye actress Danai Gurira tried to stand up for Ruffalo but the fact remained. “He’s a great guy, I don’t know,” Johansson added. “He’s got loose lips.”

Ruffalo laughed the accusations off, accepting the comments from his co-stars, probably because they’re accurate. Ruffalo has developed a reputation for spoiling key story points before Marvel films release. For example, ahead of Avengers: Infinity War’s release, Ruffalo slipped in an interview and said the movie was different because “everybody dies.” He almost went on to correct himself, saying that half of the universe was killed, but War Machine actor Don Cheadle made his best effort to stop Ruffalo from dropping anything else.

Prior to the Avengers: Infinity War press tour, Ruffalo also made a major slip with Thor: Ragnarok. The actor brought his cell phone into the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok and had an Instagram live feed streaming from his seat in the theater, allowing those at home to hear the opening sequences of the film prior to its release.

As a result, Mark Ruffalo is definitely the most likely cast member to spoil the ending of Avengers: Endgame!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.