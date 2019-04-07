Robert Downey Jr. Snaps Away the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast’s Mustaches in Hilarious Tweet

The remaining Avengers will probably be using any means necessary to defeat Thanos in this month’s Avengers: Endgame. But if a new tweet is any indication, then “whatever it takes” might not involve a certain kind of facial hair.

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Twitter to poke fun at his, Chris Evans’, and Mark Ruffalo’s mustaches. After putting out a Twitter poll last month asking which of them wore it best, Downey came to the conclusion that “none of them” did, with a photo of their staches being dusted away, Infinity War-style.

Downey’s tweet is a pretty tongue-in-cheek take on how good he and his co-stars look with a mustache, with the pixelated dust from early Infinity War memes still being pretty amusing. While “The Snap” – which saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) turning half of the universe to dust – may have been controversial to some fans, those tied to the film were pretty happy with the overall reaction.

“I was a hundred percent confident in that ending,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “until about the Monday before release. Then I started to get really nervous. It was like, ‘Wait a minute: what have we done?’ For years, leading up to the release of that ending, people were going, ‘These movies are predictable. The good guy always wins.’ And for years I was thinking, ‘Just wait.’”

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made.” Feige continued. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins.’” Feige continued. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

