Kevin Feige Says His Entire MCU Career Has Built Up to One Avengers: Endgame Moment

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for several weeks now, providing fans with the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, one moment of the film served as a culmination in a completely different kind of way.

Feige recently participated in an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A, where he was asked what MCU moment is his favorite. As Feige put it, he has too many favorite moments to list, but he felt that the “On your left” scene in Endgame was particularly special for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Card

As those who have seen the film will remember, Endgame called back to Captain America: Winter Soldier in a pretty poignant way in the film’s third-act fight, when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) uttered that line to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), before the portals of previously-dusted heroes began to arrive on the Avengers compound.

The moment, which bounced right into a massive battle, has been a bonafide hit with plenty of Marvel fans since the film debuted. And while the ensuing fight might have a pretty heartbreaking end, it’s hard to deny how poignant of a closing chapter it is for the first 22 Marvel films.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was when the job was first brought out to us, and we began to think, ‘If we take this on, what does it mean?’” co-writer Christopher Markus recently shared with ComicBook.com. “Is it just writing Avengers 3 and 4, and there’s a villain, and you have to write an adventure movie? And it was clear that it wasn’t. And it was clear from everyone’s attitude toward it that they really wanted to make something kind of historic and to culminate everything that had been coming before it. And then, we took the job. And while we were shooting [Captain America:] Civil War, which hadn’t happened yet, we began mulling it, and compiling just a thousand possible ideas for it. So that would be summer 2015.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!