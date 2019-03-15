‘Avengers: Endgame’: Theory Suggests 4 Original Avengers Will Die

After devastating losses across the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are willing to do “whatever it takes” in order to restore what Thanos snapped away. And in Avengers: Endgame, we’ll finally see the heroes take the fight to the Mad Titan. But there are a lot of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many fans speculating that there will be some major character deaths in the upcoming movie.

A new theory speculates that Avengers: Endgame might have revealed some of the core members of Marvel Studios‘ superteam won’t make it out alive, pointing out some behind-the-scenes issues as well as the dialogue spoken during the trailer.

Fans are embracing for some popular deaths, but the losses of Black Widow and Hawkeye might be surprising to most. Captain America and Iron Man, however… the writing is on the wall.

Captain America actor Chris Evans sent fans into a frenzy last year after wrapping filming on Avengers: Endgame, posting a heartfelt message on social media.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans quickly backtracked the implications of that post during a public appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Downey has also made it clear that he won’t be playing Iron Man forever, speaking with Empire Magazine about his role last year.

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” he said, possibly teasing a future as Tony Stark. “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

We’ll find out what happens when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.