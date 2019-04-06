Neil deGrasse Tyson Weighs in on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory That Ant-Man Will Kill Thanos by Expanding in His Butt

The bizarre fan theory about Thanos‘ backside and, specifically, how Ant-Man‘s unique size-changing powers could be the key to defeating the Mad Titan continues to be a hot topic of conversation and speculation even as we get closer to Avengers: Endgame‘s release in a few short weeks. However, it’s not just fans on message boards and social media with memes that are discussing the idea of the Ant-Man in the Butt theory in which the size-changing hero played by Paul Rudd sneaks into Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) butt to destroy him from the inside. Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is also weighing in.

In an episode of Tyson’s StarTalk podcast, comedian Chuck Nice presents Tyson and astrophysicist Charles Liu with the theory — that Ant-Man will shrink down to tiny size, enter Thanos’ butt, expand to giant size and, um, boom. No more Thanos. However, while Tyson doesn’t dispute that the crazy plan would actually work, he questions why do it that way at all.

“First, that’s nasty because if Thanos is as powerful and as evil as he is, he’s going to have powerful, evil poop,” Tyson said. “I would not want to find myself in that environment, but second, why not put something else in there that expands? Why does it have to be your own self?”

That honestly might be the best reaction to the theory thus far. The idea that something expanding inside Thanos’ behind has already been deemed to be scientifically sound. Biophysicist Alex Kotz recently explained that the concept generally is sound, comparing it to what happens when a full bottle of water freezes.

“The basic situation here is one of constrained expansion,” Klotz said. “The pressure inside the container will increase until the water turns into an exotic higher-density phase of ice.”

Of course, Tyson’s suggestion that something other than Ant-Man’s body could be used for the expansion falls well in line with the variables Kotz suggested to Mel Magazine that could determine how successful Ant-Man himself would be — how much pressure a regular rectum can take, how much stronger is Thanos than a regular human, and how much pressure can Ant-Man exert when he expands. By using an expandable object, it theoretically would be more forceful and effective than Ant-Man expanding alone. It would also probably a lot less mess and, well, gross for the hero.

All of that said, Liu suggested on the StarTalk episode that Thanos may have already prepared for the possibility that Ant-Man would try to sneak something up his butt.

“I’ll bet you Thanos has quantum butt armor that would prevent that from happening,” Liu said.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. How do you think the Avengers will take down Thanos in Endgame? Does the Mad Titan have butt armor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

