Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal Why They Went To Thor: The Dark World

In introducing time travel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest Marvel heroes were sent to the past in familiar locations and times for both the characters and audiences. Among the several prior Marvel Studios films revisited in Avengers: Endgame was 2013’s Thor: The Dark World as a means to obtain the Power Stone. The Endgame writers chose this film not because they co-wrote five years ago but because they wanted to avoid repetition.

“You can either go to some ethereal in-between world every 5000 years, where it’s locked in a rock,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely explaained to ComicBook.com. “Or you can go to The Dark World.” Avengers: Infinity War had previously visited Knowhere, the location where the Reality Stone was located following Thor: The Dark World and during Guardians of the Galaxy. Rather than heading back there, the writers wanted a journey back to Asgard.

“So, the idea is that, again, put yourself in our shoes,” McFeely goes on. “We’re trying to tell sort of long-form storytelling, where the collection of the stone isn’t just checking a box, it’s exploring character, and allowing for some sort of delightful moments, and for characters… Any characters with unresolved issues, maybe we could resolve some of them. So the idea is to go back to Thor: The Dark World and have Thor interact with his mother, to sort of give him some absolution from ‘don’t have to be the guy that you’re meant to be, you can be the guy that you are.’ That seemed like an opportunity, not just returning to a movie not everyone saw.”

As a result, the writers created one of the many moments of Avengers: Endgame which was loaded with heart. “It was surprising that it worked so well, yeah,” McFeely admits. “We didn’t know it would.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.