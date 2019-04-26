How Long After Infinity War Does Avengers: Endgame Begin

When Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, half of all living creatures in the universe ceased to exist, and those left had to learn to pick up the pieces. This leads to Avengers: Endgame, which tells the story of how the remaining heroes try to undo the effects of Thanos’ actions setting the world right again. There have been a seemingly infinite number of questions leading into this weekend’s debut of Endgame, but one of the biggest surrounds the movie’s setting itself. How much time actually passes between Infinity War and Endgame? Now that the conclusion of the Infinity Saga is in theaters, we finally have the answer.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

In one of the first scenes in Endgame, Tony is leaving a message for Pepper from space where he’s been stranded with Nebula. He reveals that it’s been 22 days since the Snap occurred, so the world has gone on without the victims of the decimation for nearly a month. Here’s the kicker though: Only a small portion of the movie takes place in this time.

After Tony returns home, the surviving Avengers head out with Nebula and Captain Marvel to go kill Thanos, tracking the energy signature of the stones since he used them again. When they get to his Garden, Thanos reveals that he used the stones to destroy the stones, so there was no way to undo what had already been done. Thor immediately kills Thanos and all hope is lost.

It’s here that we get the time jump people were theorizing about. After this opening exchange with Thanos the movie skips ahead five years into the future. This is where the majority of Endgame takes place, five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

This is significant because it gives enough time to show what sort of affect the Snap truly had, and it wasn’t pretty. Society didn’t get better, as Thanos had hoped. It actually got worse, and people continued to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

There are time travel elements of the movie, with characters going off to various places in history, but it mostly sticks to the five-year-later timeline.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

