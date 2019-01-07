Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Sneaky Marvel Was Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title

Robert Downey Jr. knows the ins and outs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe better than most. Having been a part of the franchise since day one, the actor turned Tony Stark into part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s backbone, and fans are eager to see how his story will continue with Avengers: Endgame. Still, Downey is wanting to tease fans until the blockbuster drops, and the actor posted a decent gift on Facebook just recently.

Taking to social media, the social savvy Downey teased fans about Avengers: Endgame and its buzzed-about title. At long last, the name of the fourth Avengers flick was revealed late last year when its first trailer went up, and Downey is still ribbing fans over how sneaky Marvel Studios was when they began seeding the title.

“Look how sneaky we are,” Downey captioned a recent photo on Facebook. As you can see below, the post features a set of stills from Avengers: Age of Ultron starring the actor, and they feature Tony’s dialogue that name-dropped ‘Endgame’ years ago.

“That up there, that’s… That’s the endgame. How are you guys planning on beating that,” Tony asked his comrades after being questioned about Ultron.

Of course, fans were quick to notice the set-up once Avengers: Endgame made its title official, but Downey is milking his tease for all it’s worth. Now, fans are pouring through pieces of the MCU to see if they can make out more tips about the next Avengers film, but they won’t know if they are onto something for awhile. After all, Marvel Studios has mastered how they spread out information, and all of the juiciest secrets hidden in Avengers: Endgame are going to be kept hidden until the film drops this April.

