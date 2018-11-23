‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Was Totally Satisfied After The Snap

Thanos snapping his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War did put a smile on his face.

According to Thanos actor Josh Brolin in a new Marvel Studios art book showcasing the process behind bringing Avengers: Infinity War to life, the Mad Titan felt truly accomplished when he wiped out half of the universe. The task was his life goal, so despite the cost of “everything,” he was “satisfied.”

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” Brolin said. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

Of course, Thanos is going to want to keep that inner peace when Avengers 4 rolls around and heroes from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe assemble to either undo his deed or punish him for the horrific crime.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

As far as storytelling goes, they wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

