Clever ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Connection to ‘Infinity War’ Discovered

A fan has spotted an overlooked connection between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War.

With all of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe being connected there are a lot of little details and threads that go into tying the stories together and while some big and obvious, the so-called devil is the details and that’s the case with this latest fan discovery. The metaphorical devil in this case is Thanos and the detail is how he arrives on Earth according to a fan on Reddit.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos arrives in Wakanda for his sixth and final Infinity Stone, the Mind Stone, by walking through a wormhole that he created with the Space Stone. After a struggle with Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) that she initially wins — she manages to hold the Mad Titan off and destroy the Mind Stone, but he rolls time back — Thanos collects the Mind Stone and drops right into the center position of the Infinity Gauntlet. He then carries out his plan, snapping his fingers and destroying half the life in the universe.

It turns out that Thanos stepping out of the wormhole is a callback to Age of Ultron. While the Infinity Stones had already been a part of the MCU, this is the film where their power potential was fully realized, at least by Thor (Chris Hemsworth). When the Mind Stone is used to bring Vision (Paul Bettany) to life, Thor reveals what he saw in his vision as it relates to the Minds Stone.

“I’ve had a vision, a whirlpool that sucks in all hope of life and at its center, is that,” he says as he points at the Mind Stone.

The wormhole Thanos steps out of could be seen as a whirlpool. The Mind Stone takes center position in the Gauntlet and when Thanos snaps his fingers all hope, and half of life does sort of get sucked away.

This subtle detail is just another highlight of the effort and work that The Russo Brothers put into making Avengers: Infinity War truly connected to the stories and films that came before it. It also joins some larger references back to Avengers: Age of Ultron, including the more entertaining moment where Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) tries to get The Hulk to emerge and help hi fight the Black Order. When the Hulk won’t play, Bruce borrows from one of Thanos’ Age of Ultron lines and declares “fine, I’ll do it myself.”

With Infinity War being the so-called beginning of the end for this chapter in the MCU, there are probably many more small nods and ties that we haven’t caught yet, but we have to admit, this one is pretty clever and just goes to show how truly right Thor’s vision really was.

