Did ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Reference ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Minor spoilers from Agents of SHIELD are ahead. If you haven’t watched the most recent episode and don’t want spoiled, don’t read ahead. You’ve been warned.

Yes, Agents of SHIELD is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s male lead — Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) — started out in Iron Man (2008) and appeared in a few more flicks before getting his very own television property.

Earlier in its run, the show had its fair share of crossovers with the movies but in recent seasons, fans have been disappointed at the lack of such crossovers.

That may have changed tonight when one of the show’s characters said a line that certainly piqued the interest of fans intently watching hoping for a crossover with Avengers: Infinity War.

With Daisy Johnson (Chlose Bennet) going dark and separating herself from her colleagues in an attempt to find a way to save Coulson from dying, she ran into a friend of SHIELD who’s keen on keeping up with the news.

Meeting Tony Caine (Jake Busey) in a dark alleyway, Caine brought Daisy some technology that was once the property of John Garrett (the late Bill Paxton) and in their conversation, Caine mentioned that an event was taking place in New York.

“Have you been paying attention to the crazy stuff happening in New York?” Caine asked Johnson, who had been on the run and unable to tune in to the news.

With this season starting off among the cosmos and the show continuing to be heavily influenced by aliens and space-based characters, one would think the show would really push to have crossover with the space-based Infinity War.

Outside of Coulson appearing as the main character in the show, Agents of SHIELD’s most notable crossovers involve the show’s outlook after the events of Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

After Malekith and Thor’s fight in Greenwich, SHIELD was sent to clean up the aftermath and the events of The Winter Soldier directly impacted the show, where we still see the effects of it today.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Three episodes remain in this season. “The One Who Will Save Us All” airs next week while “The Force of Gravity” airs on May 11.

The season finale — “The End” — airs on May 18. According to the official synopsis of the finale, “Coulson’s life or death is the challenge the team finds themselves in, as the wrong decision will cause the destruction of Earth.”

