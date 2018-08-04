‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Stars Talk Failed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theories

Given the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the mystery surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, there should be no surprise that many fans had myriad theories about many different aspects of the film. One of the most common had to do with the whereabouts of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The stars and director behind Ant-Man and the Wasp spoke with MTV about those fan theories, including the most popular one that has since been proven to be incorrect.

“I’ve read a few. Nothing that I’ve read is correct, but it’s fun to read different opinions about things,” said star Paul Rudd. “People would say before this came out, too, ‘Where were you in Infinity War?’ I couldn’t say anything.”

The prevalent fan theory came up that said Ant-Man actually WAS in Avengers: Infinity War, but audiences simply could not see him because he was so tiny.

“That was the first answer I used to give, ‘Yeah I was in every shot, I was just really small.’” Rudd joked. “You can go back, was he in every Marvel film every made? Maybe?”

His co-star and heroic partner the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, chimed in with a similar response.

“I like the one that says Ant-Man and the Wasp were both there the whole time, they were just too small you couldn’t see them,” joked Lilly, and her co-star Hannah John-Kamen said something very similar.

“The funniest, strangest fan theory is actually that he was there all the whole time, but no one could see him because he was so small,” John-Kamen said.

“There are a lot of fan theories online that Ant-Man was in Infinity War and in fact may have been in every single Marvel movie leading up,” said director Peyton Reed. “You just can’t see him. So people online will do frames or shots from other Marvel movies and stick Ant-Man or sometimes Ant-Man and Wasp into those frames which I think is a funny pastime that people tend to have.”

Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters, fans understand that Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne were actually on their own adventure that seemed to be taking place around the same time as Avengers: Infinity War, which prevented them from participating. It seems like those characters will have an impact in the untitled sequel coming out next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.