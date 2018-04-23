‘Avengers 4’ Will Probably Be Longer Than ‘Infinity War’ According to Directors

Marvel fans are gearing up for Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest offering yet. But according to the film’s directors, that could be topped in the near future.

In a recent interview with Collider, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about Avengers 4, and whether or not Marvel Studios would allow the film to be longer than Infinity War. While they reassured that there isn’t a full cut of the film just yet, they hinted that a longer runtime isn’t out of the question yet.

“To [Marvel’s] credit, we’ve never gotten a time mandate from them,” Anthony Russo explained.

“I’d say it could easily be a three hour film.” Joe Russo revealed. “But I think that, you know, we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it.”

“We have a whole year left of work on that movie,” Anthony pointed out.

“I do think it’ll be longer than Avengers 3,” Joe reassured.

“It’s clearly impossible to say at this point,” Anthony added.

Since so much of Infinity War is currently under wraps, fans have a lot of possibilities in mind for how Avengers 4 will carry over the story. A lot of theories have suggested that the film will have some sort of time travel or flashback device, and the Russos recently hinted that the film’s actual title will “scare” fans. According to the film’s co-writer, Stephen McFeely, fans really have no idea what to expect with the distinctly different film.

“Nobody knows, and that’s what makes me particularly excited. I look all the time on the internet: people have no idea!” McFeely said earlier this year. “[Avengers] 4 resolves the intrigue of Infinity War; [the movies are] clearly linked, but they almost seem to belong to two different genres. We did not want to cut a film in half and say, ‘Pay now and come back in a year for the rest!’ These are two very different stories, on a tonal and structural level.”

“We look in a way that you would look at writers in comic books,” Russo said during a set visit last year. “People pick up different runs, and they go with it. If there are things from mythology that you are inspired by or you find relevancy in, you go with that. If there are things in mythology that you want to see differently, then you explore ways to execute it differently.”

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th. Avengers 4 will debut on May 3, 2019.