The Avengers Faced Better Odds Against Beating Thanos Than Winning a Powerball Jackpot

Thanks to Doctor Strange we know the exact odds Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had at beating Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and while they were very clearly stacked against them they were still better odds than winning Powerball.

That’s right, the Avengers were more likely to beat Thanos than they were at winning the lottery. It’s an interesting bit of perspective that the folks at CinemaSins noted in a recent tweet, breaking down Doctor Strange’s given odds against the known odds of winning Powerball.

The Avengers (1/14,000,605) faced 20X better odds against Thanos than people hoping to win the Powerball jackpot (1/292,201,338). — cinemasins (@cinemasins) August 12, 2018

With odds of 1/14,000,605, the Avengers were 20 times more likely to save the day than any of us going to the store and buying a lottery ticket are to win Powerball. Powerball odds break down to 1/292,201,338. That’s kind of a depressing thing to think about as neither sets of odds are great, but as someone does eventually always win the Powerball jackpot maybe there’s some hope there, too. Many fans believe that part of the reason that Doctor Strange revealed those odds in Infinity War is because he also knew what needed to happen in order to make it happen.

In Infinity War, a lot is made early on about the necessity of not allowing Thanos to have the Time Stone. Doctor Strange even goes so far as to tell Tony Stark and Peter Parker that if it comes down to a choice between saving them and protecting the Time Stone, he’s going to choose the Stone yet Doctor Strange ultimately simply hands it over when Tony’s life is on the line. He also claims that “this is the only way” and later, “we’re in the endgame now” so it’s very possible that Doctor Strange knows how they’re going to win. It’s something that Joe Russo himself even seemed to confirm when speaking with students at Iowa City High School.

“He saw 14 Million futures, potential…futures,” Russo said. “So maybe Doctor Strange knows something.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital HD.