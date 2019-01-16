‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Almost Had a Black Spider-Man Suit

With Spider-Man’s entrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has had a series of upgrades in his costumed appearances across three movies, but a new one very nearly made it into Avengers: Infinity War.

And though Avengers: Infinity War introduced the popular Iron Spider suit to moviegoers, Peter Parker almost received a fan-favorite look in the epic crossover film: the black suit. According to the recently released art book, Spider-Man almost received a black suit in the movie.

The Art of Avengers: Infinity War showcases a lot of different potential costumes for the Wall Crawler, including what appears to be a version of the black costume that fans will see in Spider-Man: Far From Home. There’s also a more traditional version of the Iron Spider costume that fans of the comic books should be familiar with.

But the black Spider-Man costume is a big surprise, considering it looks to be a take on the MCU’s Iron Spider costume. The spider emblem on the chest is gold, meaning the plot point of Tony Stark’s upgrade was probably baked into the designs from the beginning.

Though they could have done a take on the symbiote storyline in Avengers: Infinity War, considering Spider-Man’s jaunt to space in hopes of stopping Thanos, that likely would have ruined Sony’s plans for their own Marvel movies.

Venom just premiered in theaters last month, and that was Sony’s first and most successful attempt to build their own cinematic universe based on the Spider-Man characters they have rights to. Putting the symbiote in Avengers: Infinity War would have likely undermined their own plans.

Many fans are eager to find out how the events of the last Avengers movie could possibly be undone, especially considering Spider-Man and many other beloved heroes were wiped out of existence. But Spidey is set to get his own movie premiering just a few months after Avengers 4, and it will offer fans their first look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the title Spider-Man: Far From Home and its significance.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019, while Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.