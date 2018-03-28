‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Sebastian Stan on Bucky’s Reunion With Captain America, Meeting Others

Captain America and Bucky Barnes won’t have time for much of a sweet reunion after the latter was left in Wakanda in an effort to have the Hydra brainwashing wiped from his system.

Speaking to members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War, Sebastian Stan opened up about the moments which bring Cap and Bucky back together in Wakanda. In fact, the moment was filmed a few hundred feet away from where the interview too place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It went by fast,” Stan said of the moment. “It felt pretty natural. We weren’t milking the moment or anything. It is what it is. I think the urgency of the circumstance that we find ourselves in kind of makes things go a little bit quicker.”

Captain America is hardly the only character Bucky will be reuniting with or meeting for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War. His metal arm, for example, might catch the eye of Rocket Raccoon. “As usual I question my own stability, mentally and wonder whether or not I should have just stayed asleep,” Stan said of Bucky’s encounter with the cosmic creature. “Things clearly did not get better.

“I’m sure it’s going to be challenging for sure because there’s so many different tones to these films and that all of these characters carry,” Stan said. “So I think it’ll be interesting to see how tonally everybody fits into the same world.”

“The great thing is that tonally, how the movie’s working now everyone–it’s not like you see one person who is the lead of the movie,” Falcon actor Anthony Mackie added, seated beside Stan. “It’s truly and ensemble movie. I would say if anybody is the lead of the movie it’s Thanos. And it’s all of us working around, orbiting Thanos because he’s such a big bad guy. He’s the uber bad guy. He’s the worst bad guy of all bad guys of all time. So you can’t like put them in three scenes down, then a fight scene at the end. You really have to give them just due. So, our relationship and our scenes are more ensemble based. Everybody playing with a relationship with each other.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Leave your questions about ComicBook.com’s Avengers: Infinity War set visit in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!