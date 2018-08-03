‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Reveals What Tony Meant When He Said Captain America Could Help

In Avengers: Infinity War, it took the combined might of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to delay Thanos’ deadly plan, with the Mad Titan ultimately emerging victorious. Early on in the film, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) claimed that he knew Captain America (Chris Evans) could help the situation, though the film ultimately showed Cap failing to overpower Thanos. The filmmakers revealed on the film’s home video commentary track that Tony merely knew Captain America could connect them with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who would prove important to the overall plan of attack.

“Just to underline between lines here when he says Steve might be able to help, it’s because Tony knows that Wanda is on the run with Steve,” co-writer Stephen McFeely shared. “And he knows that Vision has been stepping out and maybe having a relationship with Wanda. And he has been cool with that and probably not called Vision to task for it. So, yeah, Tony knows a lot here even if we don’t make that clear to the audience.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America and Iron Man were last seen together in Captain America: Civil War, with the former allies turning on one another over the disagreement about the Sokovia Accords. While the film ended with Cap having to go on the run from government authorities, that didn’t stop the Super Soldier from finding ways to save the day.

Tony Stark, meanwhile, knew about Cap’s activities and pretended to look the other way instead of pursuing his former allies.

“Tony’s too intelligent and has too big of an ego to be a stooge to the government,” co-director Joe Russo noted. “He will take whatever by-product came out of Civil War and use it to his own advantage and to keep the Avengers alive in a way that he feels like is less the compromise, the better for him. So, I think he has not been actively pursuing bringing Steve Rogers and Natasha and Sam and Wanda to justice. He has in fact been turning the other way. “

Audiences didn’t get to see Iron Man and Captain America reunite in Infinity War, though they will likely have to join forces in the next Avengers film if they hope to save their friends and defeat Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War is out now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray August 14th. Avengers 4 will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019.

Are you looking forward to seeing Cap and Tony reunite? Let us know in the comments below!