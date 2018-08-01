How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Found Out Who Dies

The Avengers: Infinity War cast didn’t know who was going to die at the end of the movie until the last possible moment in production.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Like the audience experiencing half of the universe being wiped from existence at the very last moment, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War were among the last to learn their characters’ fates on set. The cast and crew of the film opened up about the moment on the bonus features attached to Avengers: Infinity War’s digital download.

“The blip out sequence, we had gathered the whole entire talent, they are circled around our directors, and basically revealed to them that morning of that scene was happening, that some of them were gonna be disappearing,” producer Trinh Tran said.

Unsurprisingly, the decision to keep the characters’ fates a secret was an effort to preserve the movie’s surprises. “The audience is so good at predicting stories that even just the smallest clue can tell them where the film is gonna go. So, we worked really hard to make sure none of the secrets of the film leaked,” director Joe Russo said. “It’s about as massive a production as you can mount. About 6,000 crew members working on the film from around the world.”

As fans now know, Avengers: Infinity War brought bigger stakes than any Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure before it. With only minutes remaining in the film, many moviegoers were on the edge of their seats wondering how their heroes could possibly thwart Thanos. “The movie sort of keeps twisting at the end there in ways that you can’t believe it’s going one step beyond and that the fate of our characters and the fate of our universe are still at play,” co-director Anthony Russo said. “In terms of our choices of who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, it was very story focused. How do we pay off each individual character story most profoundly? The first person to go is Bucky Barnes and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. We’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, whose number one mission it is in life is to protect the king. She watches the king go, in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonant.”

