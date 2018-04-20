‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars to Be on Jimmy Kimmel Next Week

Next week will be highlighted by the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and as the marketing and promotional campaign for the film enters its final stretch, Disney/Marvel is pulling out the big guns for the final press tour appearances. That includes the obligatory stop at company-owned late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel.

According to Deadline, the lineup for Kimmel’s week-long run of Marvel star appearances will include the following Avengers: Infinity War cast members:

Robert Downey Jr. Zoe Saldana Benedict Cumberbatch Tom Holland Pom Klementieff Paul Bettany Scarlett Johansson Tom Hiddleston Dave Bautista Mark Ruffalo Danai Gurira Chris Hemsworth Josh Brolin Sebastian Stan CHadwick Boseman Karen Gillan Don Cheadle Elizabeth Olsen Winston Duke

That’s nearly all the major players of Avengers: Infinity War that will be parking their butts on Kimmel’s couch, which should not only keep fans tuning in each night, but will undoubtedly come with all kinds of new footage and clips from the movie – for those who are willing to watch them. It’s unfortunate that some of the more clandestine casting decisions, like Carrie Coon (playing Proxima Midnight) or Peter Dinklage (character still unconfirmed) aren’t being trotted out to even give us the barest hints of their roles in he story. But at this point, Marvel is probably best serves by keeping all spoilers off the table until release day.

Right now, Infinity War is poised for a massive opening weekend, with estimates currently sitting on $200M+, with room for that figure to go up significantly, as the advanced ticket sales continue to break records. Despite some possible hiccups in overseas markets like China, the film has the potential to quickly become one of the top box office hits of all times. In fact, the biggest question right now is whether or not Marvel’s big crossover event will outpace Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney’s other recent milestone film release. After the runaway success of Black Panther, fans (and likely Marvel Studios execs) expect nothing less than record-breaking success for MCU blockbusters.

As the first ten years of the MCU culminate with Infinity War, Marvel fans are already looking ahead to what’s coming next in Avengers 4, and even beyond that, in the soft reboot that will be Phase 4. Some big things are being teased for that wide-open future, but we’re only going to get there after some real dark times.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.