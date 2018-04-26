‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Reveals What They’ve Stolen From Marvel Sets

Much like Captain America and his shield, Thor and Mjolnir, and Hawkeye and his bow, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War can develop a connection with a particular item they use on set that requires them to take any means necessary to procure the item for themselves. The stars of the film recently shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live the keepsakes they took home from their various experience on the films over the years.

Chris Hemsworth had previously revealed he had stolen hammers from the sets of films, with the host questioning if that made stealing another prop difficult, to which Hemsworth replied, “One’s in the bathroom, yeah. There were a couple of comments. It made it very difficult to get another hammer from the next movie. Or the new weapon that I have in this film, I thought, ‘I’m gonna get one of them,’ they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, we know what you’ve done five times.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that Hemsworth was wearing a purple suit during the appearance, co-star Josh Brolin couldn’t help but joke that Thor himself had stolen his Thanos costume.

“He obviously took my costume. Maybe a little bit of jealousy going on, I rocked it really well, but he’s already taken over the purple persona,” the actor joked.

He added, “There was a leopard skin thong that I stole.”

Sebastian Stan and Karen Gillen, who play Bucky Barnes and Nebula in the film, claimed that sliding their arm into a metal prosthetic for their characters resulted in an abundance of lubricant at home.

“I have an endless supply of KY Jelly in my closet. I know you got a metal arm, but I don’t know how you got into it,” Stan claimed.

Gillen continued, “I did, too. It’s with the KY. It’s a lovely experience first thing in the morning.”

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther, went a more traditional route by stealing an item that is connected with his character,and made no efforts to hide the keepsake.

“I have the beads, the Kimoyo beads. I actually have them on right now,” the star revealed.

Fans can see some of these items on display when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this weekend.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Which item from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film would you most like to take home? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live]