‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chadwick Boseman Was So Surprised by Something in the Film He Yelled Out

Now that Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters this weekend, fans will finally get to see the culmination of 10 years of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film sure to deliver audiences countless surprises. The nature of the filming process prevented many members of the cast from knowing how the final film would take shape, with the adventure packing in so many surprises that even Chadwick Boseman couldn’t stop himself from shouting out with shock at a specific moment.

“Yes, absolutely. But I can’t tell you why,” Boseman confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked if the film surprised him. “I literally yelled out, like, ‘No they didn’t!’ I got embarrassed. I yelled it out like a true fan because I didn’t know that a certain thing was gonna happen.”

This reiterates just how secretive directors Joe and Anthony Russo were in maintaining the film’s secrets, as they refrained from letting members of the cast from seeing the script in full as to not accidentally leak any details about the narrative to anyone. Not only did the directors prevent the cast from reading the entire script, they even provided some of the cast with fake pages to confuse them further.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo shared with Kinowetter. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

Fans will be able to guess which moment Boseman was talking about as Avengers: Infinity War screenings begin tonight.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

