‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Chris Pratt Explains How Robert Downey Jr. Welcomed Him to the MCU

The actor behind Tony Stark has had an indelible impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Robert Downey Jr. has carried the franchise on his back since ins inception. And behind the scenes, the actor has become a guru for his co-stars on set.

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt spoke about with Empire about Downey going above and beyond while filming Avengers: Infinity War, revealing a side of the superstar moviegoers don’t often get to see.

“Man, he set a really amazing tone [on set[. He’s a bit like Tony Stark himself,” said Pratt. “I think a lot of what makes Tony Stark are the same qualities that make Downey great. I think Downey is about as rich as Tony Stark now. He really takes care of the actors around him in a way I’ve never seen before.”

Downey has become one of the biggest name in Hollywood in part because of his role in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. And while he is not shy about his charitable efforts, it’s nice to hear about him going above and beyond for his coworkers.

“I was a little under the weather and pushing really hard on the days I was working. He came up to me and said, ‘You doing alright?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a little sore throat.’ Within ten minutes there was a person here giving me all these herbs and taking care of me,” Pratt said. “He offered me the use of his trailer where I could sit down and use some of his hi-tech healing gadgets. It was amazing. I’m living my best life.”

Downey’s generosity and inclusiveness didn’t begin with the production of Avengers: Infinity War. He actually called Pratt after he was cast as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy to welcome him to the fold.

“When I first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey was the first to call and tell me, ‘Hey man, welcome. If there’s anything you need, I will help. There are so few people on the planet who are going through what you’re going through right now. I have, so I’m here. I’ll always answer the phone.’”

As the MCU continues to grow, Pratt now feels that he could serve in a similar role to the new actors coming in.

“I feel completely empowered to pay it forward with Tom [Holland] or Chadwick [Boseman]. I’m not saying that I’m senior to them, other than I got that experience of opening a movie with Marvel and being along for the ride,” Pratt said. “Now I just really feel compelled to offer them, even if it’s a fraction of what Downey was able to offer me, and just say, ‘Anything you need, you let me know.’”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

