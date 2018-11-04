‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Shows Thor Wielding Jarnbjorn Weapon

Thor went on a pretty wild journey throughout Avengers: Infinity War, but now fans have an idea of just how different that could have looked.

A piece of Infinity War concept art is making the rounds online, which showcases Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) fighting alongside each other. While a cropped version of this concept art was shown in the very first Infinity War sneak-peek, this full version clearly shows that Thor is wielding Jarnbjorn.

For the uninitiated, Jarnbjorn is an unbelievably powerful battle ax that Thor wields in his early days, which is made for him by the dwarves of Nidavellir. As many – including us at ComicBook.com – speculated long before the film was released, it would’ve been entirely possible for Thor to get Jarnbjorn over the course of the film, as a way to make up for what happened to Mjolnir.

Of course, Infinity War ultimately put a bit of a twist on Thor’s new weapon, giving him the Stormbreaker axe most commonly associated with Beta Ray Bill. Still, the notion of Jarnbjorn making its way into Infinity War concept art is certainly interesting, seeing as Eitri (Peter Dinklage) and the dwarves of Nidavellir ultimately did play a surprise role in the film.

And hey, Jarnbjorn isn’t even the weirdest weapon to make its way into Thor’s Infinity War concept art.

Regardless of whatever weapon Thor wielded in Infinity War, some have argued that the God of Thunder had a lot of responsibility when it came to the film’s final act.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened.” Russo continued. “These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Would you have wanted to see Thor wield Jarnbjorn in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.