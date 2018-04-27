'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Reveal Which Dead Character They’d Save

Avengers: Infinity War may have come out months ago, but the Marvel flick is churning out conversation even still. Now, the men responsible for creating the film are sharing new details about the movie, and it turns out they wish they could have saved one of the characters they offed.

And, no — we're not talking Loki here. As it turns out, the Russo Brothers seem partial to a certain web-swinger hailing from Queens.

Recently, Joe and Anthony Russo attended a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War. The pair sat in on the film with a score of Marvel fans, and it was there reporter Peter Sciretta shared notes on what the directors had to say about the flick.

According to one note, it seems the Russo Brothers would have saved poor Peter Park from Thanos.

"As fans and not directors, the Russo Brothers would have saved Peter Parker if they could have saved any of the characters who were dusted," Sciretta shared from the screening.

The directors went on to explain that Avengers: Infinity War had a strict story beat from the start. "The Russo Brothers always knew which characters in Infinity War they wanted to be dusted at the end of the film," Sciretta's next note reads.

Of course, fans will know that a score of characters died before the most recent Avengers film wrapped. The film began with dozens of Asgardian survivors being culled by Thanos' forces, and fans were shocked to see Loki bite the dust. The death was the film's first major kill, and there are fans who aren't convinced the trickster is actually dead. However, the Russo Brothers took time to confirm the character did die at this screening.

"The Russo's were asked about a fan theory that Bruce Banner is really Loki in disguise. They answered. That 'Loki is dead.'"

Peter and Loki were just two characters the Russo Brother name dropped while answering fan questions, but there were some topics the pair refrained from addressing. For instance, Joe and Anthony kept tight-lipped about anything involving the awaited trailer for Avengers 4. With the blockbuster slated to debut next May, the clock is ticking down for the film's debut trailer to go live, but the Russo Brothers won't be the ones leaking information about the footage to fans. For now, netizens will have to wait patiently for Marvel Studios to bring out the trailer, but they can go ahead and put down their bets on whether Peter Parker will appear in the reel.

Which character would you have saved from Thanos' snap? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers 4 is set to finally hit theaters on May 3, 2019.