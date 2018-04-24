‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Address The Film’s “Justified” Deaths

“Avengers” writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFee say any death in #InfinityWar will be “justified” (Watch) https://t.co/8yElDD3WpG pic.twitter.com/atIxDDP8h6 — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is just a few days out, and the much-anticipated movie sounds like it will hurt. The film is slated to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a big climax as Thanos enacts his plans to wipe out a solid chunk of the galaxy. And, if the movie’s writers are being upfront, then its deaths will be real and relatable.

So, maybe you should try to remember that as you sob quietly in your local cinema this weekend.

Right now, Marvel Studios is preparing to air Avengers: Infinity War in full at its world premiere in Los Angeles. The red carpet event has brought most of the MCU’s top stars together, and it was there Variety spoke with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about the movie.

As you can see above, the two writers admit they don’t love people accusing them of killing people. The writers joked they went after the most “vulnerable” characters, but Markus set everyone straight about the justified deaths coming to the MCU.

“We do whatever the story demands and nothing the story doesn’t demand. If something happens to a character you like, it will feel justified,” the writer teased.

“The story will have built to the point that any other — nobody gets a ‘Get Out Of Jail For Free’ card. If they get stuck in a position where they can’t get out a jail, they don’t get out a jail. That said, we love everybody and we want to see them all again.”

If you have kept up with everything Avengers: Infinity War, then you know this comment echoes one that Kevin Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly. The head of Marvel Studios said characters who die in the blockbuster will stay that way.

“I mean, I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at…? I would just say, yes,” Feige said. “People need to be careful what they wish for.”

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.