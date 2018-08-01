‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Fills in Guardians Plot Hole

In Avengers: Infinity War, many wondered how the Guardians of the Galaxy knew to head to Titan. Now, a deleted scene has filled in the blanks.

With Avengers: Infinity War available for download now, the deleted scenes have been unveiled. Whereas in the theatrical cut of Infinity War the Guardians of the Galaxy head straight from Gamora’s kidnapping to Titan where they encountered Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man, the deleted scene explains how they knew to head in the direction of their crashed ship.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War’s deleted scenes follow!

Moments after Nebula freed herself from Thanos’ ship, she sent an important message to Star-Lord. While Star-Lord and Drax argued over the musical choices, leading to them debating whose fault it was that Gamora was taken, a blinking yellow light indicated there was an important coded message.

“The coded message channel?” Quill asks Mantis. “How long has this been on? Mantis, a blinking yellow light indicates an important secret coded message!”

Ultimately, Quill turns to the coded messages and sees 23 important secret coded messages. “From Nebula: Gamora is a live,” Quill said. “Thanos is taking her to Titan. Why are you responding? Why aren’t you responding? Are you getting my important secret coded messages?”

As Star-Lord takes to the ships navigation systems, Mantis reads another message from Nebula. “Tell Quill not to lose my sister a second time or I will sew his face to his genitals,” Mantis reads, confirming to Star-Lord it is definitely Nebula.

“We’re going to Titan,” Quill declares.

The ship flies off and the rest is history, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is available on DigitalHD now and releases on blu-ray on August 14. On Friday, Vudu will host its Vudu Viewing Party, where fans can watch the film with its directors, Anthony and Joe Russo. During the special screening, viewers can submit questions and facts for one another and the directors, as well as be entered to earn various prizes.

For a chance to win a free digital download of Avengers: Infinity War, check out more information about Vudu's Viewing Party here as the ComicBook.com staff offers up free digital download codes across social media.