‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Digital Release Date Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is tearing up the box office, and fans now know when they’ll be able to see the battle against Thanos in the comfort of their own home.

Marvel Studios has announced that Avengers: Infinity War will be released on Digital and 4K UHD on July 31st. The film is available to pre-order on iTunes now.

The announcement did not mention the Blu-ray and DVD release of Avengers: Infinity War, but that usually follows about a week or two after the digital release. Fans should probably expect to find Avengers: Infinity on all home media in early to mid-August.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s global box office total currently stands at $1.7 billion. It is the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, now having past Jurassic World at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. It is expected to make another $60 million domestic this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to achieve such heights at the box office. Domestically, the film is the second-fastest to $500 million.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia and also had a huge opening weekend in China. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.