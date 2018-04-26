‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Extended Finding Thor Clip Released

Avengers: Infinity War will pick up not too long after Thor: Ragnarok’s after-credits sequence, as you can see in the new extended clip.

Some of the footage has already been seen of the Guardians of the Galaxy stumbling across the wreckage from the Asgardian ship, but the new clips features an extended look at the scene. The Guardians head through the wreckage not knowing what they’ll find, and in no way did they think they’d find an unconscious God of Thunder, nonetheless one hitting their windshield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Mantis examines his mind Gamora and Drax admire his muscles, much to Star-Lord’s chagrin. When he finally does wake up he has no idea who these people are, and it’s easy to forget that as long as the Guardians have been around they haven’t interacted with much of the Earthbound heroes up to this point.

You can check out the full clip above.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com he believes Thor has one of the best overall arcs between his last two appearances.

“I think between Ragnarok and this film, I think Thor has a really, really compelling arc,” said Russo. “I think he’s a pretty fascinating character, and I think he’s going to jump to the forefront of people’s mind, as a pivotal Marvel character, after Ragnarok and this.”

According to Russo Thor will actually have a great deal of screentime in Infinity War, along with the main villain Thanos, and that all leads to their main goal of telling a story that delivers the unexpected.

“Our job when we make these films — and what we feel is important to us — is to surprise the audience. We wanted to tell a story that they weren’t expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience. I think this is a market where the audience really enjoys innovation and disruption, and we want to do something innovative in this space.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.