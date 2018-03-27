Fan Adds Thanos and the Black Order to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posters

Marvel released five new posters for Avengers: Infinity War today, each one featuring the movie’s heroes with color themes matching to five of the six Infinity Stones. Now, thanks to a new piece of fan art, Thanos and his Black Order get an Infinity Stone-inspired poster, too.

Artist Boss Logic posted his Black Order-centric Infinity War to Instagram today with the Mad Titan Thanos looming large while the Avengers logo glows with the colors of the Infinity Stones in the center of the poster. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the post also features four members of the Black Order. In comics, the Black Order are Thanos’ generals, devoted servants who take over planets and worlds for Thanos and the group originally had five members. The Avengers: Infinity War incarnation of the group consists only of four which are featured here. Up top is Cull Obsidian, followed by Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, and Ebony Maw fits in at the bottom of the poster, finishing off the grim and downright frightening image.

And when it comes to downright frightening in Infinity War, Vision and Scarlet Witch will find out firsthand just how terrifying Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive can be. The two members of the Black Order have been seen in a new TV spot attempting to pry the Mind Stone from the Vision’s head while Proxima Midnight throws her staff at someone. Fortunately for the Vision, Captain America, Black Widow, and the Falcon show up to lend their former teammates’ aid.

While the heroes manage to save their friends, it’s a brutal scene that illustrates that the Black Order is nothing to mess with, which makes sense as Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo has described the scene’s structure as being like that of a horror film.

“We structured that scene more like a horror film,” he said in a feature in Empire Magazine. “We try to give each sequence in the film a slightly different tone and concept, based on the characters driving that sequence.”

Come to think of it, BossLogic’s Thanos and the Black Order poster has that same horror movie vibe.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.