‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal the Hardest Scene to Cut

While Avengers: Infinity War served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that all prior films built to, directors Joe and Anthony Russo knew that not all of the scenes they shot would be beneficial to the final product. Of all the scenes that didn’t make the cut, the Russo brothers had the hardest time cutting a scene focusing on the Guardians of the Galaxy, which has been made available on the DVD.

“There’s a Guardians scene that’s on the DVD that was very hard to cut because it’s so entertaining – but we just didn’t need it for the thrust of the film at that moment,” Anthony Russo shared with CinemaBlend when asked the most difficult scene to cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene depicts how the Guardians got from Knowhere to Titan following Thanos kidnapping Gamora, with the reason it was so hard to cut likely being that it served a narrative purpose while also offering some humor after the tragic encounter. Luckily, with the film out now on home video, fans can see the exchange all for themselves.

The duo recalled the scene earlier this year and pointed out that its main purpose was to endear the audience to the characters.

“I think there’s one really funny Guardians scene that didn’t make the cut,” Joe shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Everything else was just sort of little loose ends here and there … [The Guardians scene is] just more of a straight-up comedic scene.”

“It’s a scene where they’re sort of stuck,” added Anthony. “There’s a point in the movie where they’re stuck without knowing what to do. And it was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go.”

Given the number of complicated visual effects required to bring the story to life, the filmmakers noted how proactive they must be when crafting their script and figuring out which scenes aren’t entirely necessary.

“You have to be so vigilant in the script phase about what you are going to include in the movie just from a storytelling standpoint and be really difficult on the material, because it is so expensive to acquire the material and you have limited time with some of the actors. Schedules don’t always line up, so you have to be really targeted,” Joe detailed.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you wish this scene had stayed in the movie? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T CinemaBlend]