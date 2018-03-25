‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fan Creates New Poster for ‘Hawkeye’

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is in Avengers: Infinity War. That’s what fans have been repeatedly told, even by the directors of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo. Yet, there’s been no sign of the archer in the trailers or promotional materials for the film thus far. This has led fans to make their own Hawkeye-related posters, but this latest fan-made poster doesn’t just add Hawkeye to the action, it calls out Marvel for forgetting about the archer.

Shots fired, you might say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this latest fan poster that’s surfaced on Imgur, one fan has adapted the logo from the Hawkeye comic book into the fictional movie “Hawkeye: The Man the Avengers Forgot” complete with the figure of the archer and a question mark over his chest. You can check it out below.

It isn’t just the fake movie title that takes shots at Marvel Studios for leaving Hawkeye out of the promotions for Infinity War, either. The information along the bottom also calls out the studio not just for the lack of Hawkeye, but asks where Hawkeye’s wife Laura (played by Linda Cardinelli) is as well as the Soul Stone.

“Marvel Studios isn’t presenting anything about Jeremy Renner, ‘Hawkeye’, Linda Cardinelli, Soul Stone/s, but need confirmation that he’s in Avengers: Infinity War“, the bottom of the poster reads before giving an obviously fake “February 30” release date. However, despite the claim that the studio hasn’t confirmed Hawkeye’s appearance in the film, the Russo Brothers have said that Renner’s archer will be in the film, though his journey is one that is different from those of the other Avengers.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo told press during a visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that lead to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Audiences will get to see what that journey looks like when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.