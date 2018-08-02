Joe Russo’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cameo Revealed

Joe Russo has a habit of putting himself in scenes for his Marvel movies and Avengers: Infinity War was no exception, though the co-directors cameo was cut from the theatrical release.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow.

In promotion of the digital and Blu-ray releases of Avengers: Infinity War, the directors of Marvel Studios’ biggest ensemble film are opening up about their process in production. As it turns out, things were constantly changing, including a cameo by Happy Hogan actor Jon Favreau and Joe Russo as a member of the paparazzi.

This time around, Joe Russo was a photographer, known well by Tony Stark’s security, going by the name of Bert.

“Oh yes! There is a deleted scene where Jon Favreau/Happy and I make an appearance in the park,” Joe Russo told EW. “The movie was really long and we were looking for places to pace it up in the opening and unfortunately that was one of the things we had to cut. But I was willing to cut my own cameo in the movie, so it shows how much we really needed to get that park scene moving.”

Favreau, who directed 2008’s Iron Man and has played Happy Hogan in several films since, did not serve the film’s greater and extremely fast-paced narrative. “It was also really hard to cut Jon as he is such a funny performer and we loved working with him,” co-director Anthony Russo said.

Joe Russo appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Dr. Fine, aiding Black Widow at one point. In Captain America: Civil War, he appeared as Theo Broussard, a correspondent working with Baron Zemo, who ultimately ended up dead in a bath tub.

Whether Joe Russo will make up for his theatrical absence from Avengers: Infinity War with a cameo in Avengers 4 is unknown, but the film still has a heavy bit of production coming up in the fall. He will have his chance to get in front of the camera in any number of ways. Joe Russo’s cameo can be seen on the deleted scenes attached to the digital release of Avengers: Infinity War.

