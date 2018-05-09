Caity Lotz Offers Avengers Help Of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow After ‘Infinity War’

The devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War have left many a fan wondering just how the heroes are going to come out on top by the end of next year’s Avengers 4. One of those fans may have just come up with the best idea yet: a crossover with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance on The CW super hero series, took to Twitter after seeing Infinity War this weekend to share her thoughts on how the Avengers might be able to deal with Thanos. Her plan? Just have the Legends take them back in time. Check out the tweet below.

Finally watched @Avengers #InfinityWar sounds like they need the @TheCW_Legends to take them back in time 💁‍♀️ — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) May 7, 2018

Sure, Thanos might have the Time Stone, but when it comes to hopping around the timeline all the Legends need is their ship, the Waverider, to take them to any point in history they please. The team also has plenty of experience dealing with seemingly undefeatable foes. The show’s recently-ended third season saw the Legends take on a demon named Mallus who threatened to bring unendurable pain onto all of reality. The Legends were ultimately able to use six totems to defeat Mallus once and for all by creating a giant Beebo plushie (it’s kind of a long story).

Nearly unbeatable foe bent on doing something bad with reality. Six all-powerful items. If you think that sounds quite a bit like Infinity War, you’re right. The heroes’ quest on Legends of Tomorrow was compared by many fans to Infinity War and that’s well before the Marvel Cinematic Universe film opened in theaters.

However, even if the Avengers were to take the Legends up on their offer to go back in time and fix things the Marvel heroes might want to think long and hard before they hop on the Waverider. While the Legends usually prevail, they mess up a lot of things to get to their victory. Even in defeating Mallus they may have accidentally opened the door for even more dangerous things to come next season. Considering how formidable Thanos is, do the Avengers really want to risk potentially bringing out someone even worse?

