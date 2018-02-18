Giant Iron Man Hulkbuster Announced By LEGO

With New York Toy Fair going on, LEGO unveiled the latest direct-to-consumer set for Marvel Studios’ latest release, Avengers: Infinity War, and it’s a build fit to take on a Hulk.

Fans can get their mitts on the LEGO Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition next month, featuring the most robust version of Iron Man’s “Veronica” enhanced armor to date. While it’s coming out in conjunction with Infinity War, the “Ultron Edition” name makes it clear that it’s taking inspiration from the armor’s debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The brick-building toy company has already sold a smaller version as part of the Age of Ultron line of sets, and another is coming by way of the Infinity War sets next month (which feature Bruce Banner piloting the suit, bringing a whole host of storyline implications that we won’t discuss here). But this version will feature an exclusive Iron Man mini figure that has yet to be included in any other set.

To mark the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War – a highly anticipated entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year – budding LEGO brick builders and Marvel fans can create and show off their own mighty Hulkbuster suit, with punching jackhammer arm, a LEGO light brick in the chest and an Iron Man Mk 43 exclusive minifigure – available only from LEGO stores and shop.LEGO.com, from 3rd March, 2017.



The highly detailed LEGO brick version of the Hulkbuster features a rotating torso, 12 glow-in-the-dark elements and two interchangeable left arms, including the jackhammer arm with punching function.



Displayed on a flip-up Hulkbuster information plate, the latest addition to the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes range comes with eight alternative attachments, as well as a desk with two attached computer screens, space for a buildable hotrod car and even a buildable Veronica satellite.



The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes creation of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armour, measures over 9″ (25cm) high, 3″ (10cm) long and 8″ (22cm) wide and includes a flip-up head, rotating torso, posable fingers, arms, legs and feet.

Avengers: Infinity War will premiere in theaters on May 4th, 2018.

