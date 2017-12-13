Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer In Side By Side Comparison With LEGO Version

Perhaps the most impressive re-imagining of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer yet is now available for side by side comparison with the real thing.

YouTube user Huxley Berg Studios recreated the Avengers: Infinity War trailer in perfect shot for shot fashion. Everything about the trailer, except a few computerized effects added later, has been recreated in LEGO form — including the Marvel Studios logo. Check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first new take on the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Previously, a YouTube user recreated the trailer with its audio slapped onto cuts of animated Marvel TV shows, offering a completely animated preview of the upcoming ensemble flick. Then, another YouTube user took the live-action trailer and replaced every detail with action figures and homemade props.

Avengers: Infinity War will follow Black Panther‘s February release, with Thor: Ragnarok currently playing in theaters. The Marvel Studios film will be the biggest to date, pulling together characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building on 10 years of history which started with 2008’s Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018, following Black Panther which releases in February of 2018.