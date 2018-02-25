New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Merchandise Is Still Missing Hawkeye

More and more Avengers: Infinity War merchandise is starting to surface, but there is one hero who is conspicuously not on hardly any of it.

That would be a certain arrow slinging Avenger named Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner in the films. Renner is listed as a member of the cast for the film, but so far he hasn’t been prominently featured on any of the assorted merchandise or even in the trailers. A new shirt continues that trend, featuring the heads of most of the heroes from the movie, but no Hawkeye is in sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shirt, which you can see below, features Thanos, Gamora, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Black Widow, Iron Man, Shuri, Nebula, Hulk, Wong, Thor, Mantis, Spider-Man, Drax, Okoye, Falcon, War Machine, Star-Lord, Rocket Racoon, Winter Soldier, Groot, Captain America, and what appears to be Vision. That Black Panther one towards the top could also be Ant-Man, as it cuts off so is hard to tell. It also features an Infinity Gauntlet in the center.

There are two likely reasons for Hawkeye’s absence. Either his role in the film is rather small or his presence is tied to a significant spoiler that Marvel wants to try and keep secret for as long as possible. Either could be true, as he did retire from Avengers service before to be with his family, so that could be the case once more. Fans do know he will return to a more prominent role in Avengers 4, so maybe his role in Infinity War is mostly setup for that.

Of course, photos recently revealed that he could be taking on the Ronin costume in that film, so if it spoiler related it is likely regarding how and why he decided to take on that role. In the comics, Clint Barton took on the Ronin mantle after the events of House of M, though that was after he died in Avengers Disassembled (long story). Hopefully, fans will find out more soon.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.