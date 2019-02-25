‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Oscars Snub Has Marvel Fans Ready to Decimate the Academy

Avengers: Infinity War didn’t get the Best Picture nomination at the 2019 Oscars that Black Panther did, but it did get an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects – and Marvel fans all that film was a lock for it.

…But they were very wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong moon mission telling managed to snag the Best Achievement in Visual Effects Oscar – one of biggest upsets of the night, by far. Needless to say, the fact that Avengers: Infinity War didn’t get an Oscar now has Marvel fans feeling some kind of way!

YOU HAVE FAILED CINEMA!

Avengers Infinity War.. which did not get anything is a fucking shame to Cinema!! #Oscars #Oscar2019 #Oscars2019 — Lord Adnane (@LordAdnane) February 25, 2019

*Reads in best Arrow voice.

Crime In Progress

To say that I’m shocked that Avengers: Infinity War didn’t win the Award for Best Visual Effects is an understatement. I feel like they down right got robbed. ??#Oscars — Justin Parviz (@ARSHY89) February 25, 2019

A lot of fans want law enforcement to step in do something about this robbery in progress.

W.T.F.

When another historical space movie that has been done before wins an Oscar for best visual effects when it’s against Avengers Infinity War or Ready player one #TheOscars #What #WTFMoment pic.twitter.com/LpaDiOypnk — Soundwaverulz (@Soundwaverules) February 25, 2019

We are all Kanye, right now…

Blind Contest

How could Infinity War not get the Best Visual from #Oscars ??

Have they not seen Avengers Infinity War??? — Fangirl of everything (@ebb1998) February 25, 2019

Maybe they’ve started choosing Oscars without actually watching the films? ?‍♂️

Poor Paul Rudd

Oh man, Paul Rudd looked so disappointed when he looked at that card and saw First Man instead of Avengers: Infinity War, won the #Oscars award for best visual affects. — Yve La Rosa (@yviela88) February 25, 2019

Why? Why send the most affable actor in the MCU up there to die on the hill of one of its greatest disappointments?

Thanos Was Right

The ‘First Man’ won Best Visual Effects over the ‘Avenger: Infinity War’.

This is why Thanos wants to eliminate half the existence in the universe.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/zxZO6A0Ad2 — ASA₱ LƎИ ⁶? (@Markov_27) February 25, 2019

This snub has Marvel fans feeling like Thanos might’ve been on to something.

Marvel-on-Marvel Hate

I’m sorry but Avengers: Infinity War was better than Black Panther. The fact that it can’t win an Oscar is just silly. It’s got incredible acting performances, incredible effects and I’m sorry there isn’t one movie I would have rather watched last year. #oscars2019 — John Bartmon (@WhiteWolf819) February 25, 2019

Watch out for these so-called Marvel fans, for they are out there.

Who is THIS Guy?

While I think Avengers Infinity War should have won for best VFX, I can’t muster any argument against First Man#Oscars — Utsav Bansal (@realUtsavBansal) February 25, 2019

The one guy who seems to accept this fate.

Our Hearts Beat Again

the pain I felt for Avengers: Infinity War being snubbed got taken away by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper #Oscars — ryan (@ryanchessum) February 25, 2019

The pain was deep for a moment there, but (wait for it…) we’re in the shallows now.

Marvel Greatest

suicide squad = oscar winner

avengers = infinity war pic.twitter.com/8ZWDwLZJqf — artie (@ironanlynch) February 25, 2019

You knew this one was coming. DCEU fans are going to be riding this bit of trivia until the wheels fall off!

The Real Winners

We lost the #Oscars ‘Visual Effects’ @Avengers : Infinity War but we won you.. YES YOU! pic.twitter.com/ibuEJsJub4 — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) February 25, 2019

Sounds nice – but does it really ease the sting? You tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!