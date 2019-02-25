Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Oscars Snub Has Marvel Fans Ready to Decimate the Academy

Avengers: Infinity War didn’t get the Best Picture nomination at the 2019 Oscars that Black […]

Avengers: Infinity War didn’t get the Best Picture nomination at the 2019 Oscars that Black Panther did, but it did get an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects – and Marvel fans all that film was a lock for it.

…But they were very wrong.

Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong moon mission telling managed to snag the Best Achievement in Visual Effects Oscar – one of biggest upsets of the night, by far. Needless to say, the fact that Avengers: Infinity War didn’t get an Oscar now has Marvel fans feeling some kind of way!

YOU HAVE FAILED CINEMA!

*Reads in best Arrow voice. 

Crime In Progress

A lot of fans want law enforcement to step in do something about this robbery in progress. 

W.T.F.

We are all Kanye, right now… 

Blind Contest

Maybe they’ve started choosing Oscars without actually watching the films? ?‍♂️

Poor Paul Rudd

Why? Why send the most affable actor in the MCU up there to die on the hill of one of its greatest disappointments? 

Thanos Was Right

This snub has Marvel fans feeling like Thanos might’ve been on to something. 

Marvel-on-Marvel Hate

Watch out for these so-called Marvel fans, for they are out there. 

Who is THIS Guy?

The one guy who seems to accept this fate. 

Our Hearts Beat Again

The pain was deep for a moment there, but (wait for it…) we’re in the shallows now. 

Marvel Greatest

You knew this one was coming. DCEU fans are going to be riding this bit of trivia until the wheels fall off!

The Real Winners

Sounds nice – but does it really ease the sting? You tell us in the comments! 

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

