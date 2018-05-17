‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes ‘Jurassic World’ to Become the Biggest Summer Movie of All Time

The box office domination of Avengers: Infinity War might see some competition when Deadpool 2 premieres this weekend, but it’s still breaking records at movie theaters.

According to a new report from Forbes, the Marvel Studios crossover epic has just become the most successful summer movie of all time, breaking the record previously held by Jurassic World.

According to the latest figures from industry analysts, Avengers: Infinity War just reached $1.675 billion after the last weekend in the box office. It surpasses the $1.672 billion made by Jurassic World in 2015.

Of course, it could be argued that the film barely fits the definition of a “summer blockbuster” considering it came out at the end of April, but those semantics should be overlooked given that the film served as the unofficial kickoff of the season.

The movie has been bolstered by its later opening in China, where the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be a hit. The film has already grossed over $220 million in the Middle Kingdom alone.

Avengers: Infinity War currently sits at fourth place in the highest grossing films of all-time at the box office, behind Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.188 billion), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion).

Perhaps most interesting is the fact that Avengers: Infinity War is the only movie in the Top 4 that didn’t come out in December. Titanic came out on December 19, 1997. Avatar and The Force Awakens both came out on December 18th in 2009 and in 2015 respectively.

The fact that the Marvel Studios film could achieve this feat in the summer is impressive, but it’s just another feather in the company’s hat when it comes to the Russo Brothers’ crossover epic. Avengers: Infinity War is already the highest grossing superhero movie of all time and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fastest film to pass the $1 billion mark.

It remains to be seen if it has the legs to reach the coveted $2 billion mark, but it’s already close with less than a month in theaters. The film will see the market get more and more crowded in the coming weeks, as Deadpool 2 is set to premiere this weekend. Disney’s other crown jewel franchise will have an entry in theaters the following weekend, with Solo: A Star Wars Story premiering in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

We’ll see if Avengers: Infinity War can continue to rake in the money as the weeks go on. The movie is now playing in theaters.