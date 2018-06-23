‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Reveals Origin of Snitches End up IN Ditches

There were a lot of memorable moments from the stars of Avengers: Infinity War when they did press for the film this spring, but one of the stand outs was star Paul Bettany‘s use of the phrase “snitches end up in ditches”. Now, he’s explaining just where the phrase comes from.

Appearing at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend, both Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) used a variation of the phrase during their panel with Kevin Smith and during the question and answer session a fan asked where it came from. As it turns out, it’s mostly just a variation of “snitches end up with stitches,” but as Bettany explained his version has a humorous use.

“Well, the American version is ‘snitches end up with stitches’ right?” Bettany said. “I don’t know where that comes from. ‘Snitches end up in ditches’ is just, you know, it’s like a gangster thing or like if my kid ever sees me open a bottle of wine before five and I’m like ‘don’t tell your mum, snitches end up in ditches.’ It’s kind of like that I guess.”

Bettany’s version of the phrase — which, according to Urban Dictionary generally just means that people who tell on others (usually the police) end up with consequences (such as injury) — popped up frequently in interviews for Infinity War. He once even notably combined the “American” version of the phrase with his own when speaking with ABC News about knowing better than revealing spoilers.

“I happen to know what’s going to happen to me, and … what I can tell fans is that, ‘Snitches end up with stitches in ditches,’” Bettany said. “And I, I’ve done very well keeping my mouth shut for the last 10 years, and I’m going to continue to keep my mouth shut.”

The actor did manage to keep things spoiler-free and thus avoided the stitches and ditches situation — his tragic death not once, but twice in Infinity War was a stunning surprise to most fans. While many assumed that Vision would end up either gravely injured as the trailers and teasers for the film revealed or dead as he housed the Mind Stone, the fact that Wanda had to endure killing him herself first only for Thanos to use the Time Stone to reverse that and kill him in order to take the stone was one of the more heartbreaking moments of the film.

And while the phrase has kind of a grim implication and origin Bettany clearly has a sense of humor with it. Smith joked that the saying also made for some interesting parenting advice and Bettany jokingly agreed.

“How to get your children to lie to your wife,” Bettany joked. “Very important.”

