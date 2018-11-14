The Russo Bros. Congratulate ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars on People’s Choice Wins

Marvel Studios won big time at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, with Avengers: Infinity War voted to take home the Best Movie award.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to social media to congratulate Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Boseman for their awards, as well as thank the fans who supported the Marvel crossover movie.

Congratulations to Danai, Scarlett and Chadwick. Thank you so much to all of our incredible fans who voted Infinity War as the Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018 in the People’s Choice Awards. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

Of course all these awards won’t mean much if the Avengers fail to take out Thanos a second time in next year’s sequel, but do they have any hope? Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus offered a small hint in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie.

“[The Infinity Stones] have been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Markus said. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about Thanos’ role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how the buildup over the last few years required a major payoff.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.