‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Celebrates MCU Fans in New Trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which puts the franchise’s fans in the spotlight.

In between footage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s films – namely Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America: Civil War – and footage from various conventions and panels, Infinity War‘s cast celebrates the dedication from the fans over the past ten years.

“To all our amazing fans, the truth is – we are here for you.” Robert Downey Jr. says in the video.

“We’ve gotta thank you for ten years of support and inspiration. You’re the reason we’re here.”

A compilation of MCU cast members continues from there, ending with Chris Hemsworth pointing out that all of the fan excitement has been leading to Infinity War.

With the film’s debut just a matter of weeks away, fans are nervously excited to see exactly what comes next. And according to Benedict Cumberbatch, who will reprise his role in the film, that level of expectation is valid.

“It’s just mind-blowingly epic.” Cumberbatch explained during an interview last month. “What I thought is, this just doesn’t stop. Once it starts, it does. Not. Stop. It’s just this horrible, brilliant, terrifying, at times funny, at times very moving, relentless action. It’s like everyone’s constantly in crisis, and catching up with themselves, and it’s really breathless to read a script like that. This isn’t a slow burn. You’re really thrown in helter-skelter. [Laughs] It’s got a lot of facets to it, but I think the main one for me was just how utterly relentless the events and action were.”

But even then, a lot of the film’s plot still remains a mystery — so much so that even public screenings are holding a lot back.

“The reason they’re not screening the whole film is because there are so many new things that happen in it – things that have never happened before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – that it’s just more exciting if everyone in the world sees the film at the same time.” Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise his role as Loki, explained during a recent stop on the press tour. So that feels new for me, having been in the Marvel Universe for awhile.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.