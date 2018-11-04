Red Skull Almost Had A Completely Different Look in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

It was one of the biggest surprises of Avengers: Infinity War that nobody saw coming. Out of the blue, Red Skull was back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after having not been seen since the closing moments of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Played by The Walking Dead alum Ross Marquand, Red Skull showed up as the keeper of the Soul Stone on Vormir. While he took on a vastly different look in Infinity War, a concept art book due out next week paints the Steve Rogers archnemesis in a completely different light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTube user Jamie Thomas got their hands on an early access version of the book and while flipping through in a page-by-page video, Red Skull can be seen in a more traditional Army-type get-up — a stark contrast to the ghoulish look he had in Infinity War.

Now that someone else is the keeper of the Soul Stone, Red Skull is now free to leave Vormir, according to the Russo Brothers.

“Red Skull is free to leave Vormir, and he is also free to pursue his desire for an Infinity Stone,” the brothers said.

That’s a fairly big reveal, certainly setting up the potential possibilities for Red Skull to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime again further down the line.

Infinity War writer Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley previously revealed why they choose to bring the classic Marvel character back into the mix.

“Cinematically, he’s the first one to be obsessed with these Infinity Stones in the MCU and he clearly did not die at the end of First Avenger,” said co-writer Christopher Markus. “The idea of where he might have gone is so tantalizing and much like being able to fill roles that would be there anywhere with William Hurt or Benicio del Toro, he fit this moment perfectly.”

“The MCU is a unique experiment and the fact that we’ve been there for all the phases is a privilege but we know where all the bodies are buried,” added co-writer Stephen McFeely. “Sometimes, you can dig a body up and put him in a scene.”

What do you think of the Red Skull concept art? Would you have preferred a more traditional look to that that appeared in Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.