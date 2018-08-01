‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Uses an Actual Robert Downey Jr. Photo From a ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Press Conference

Now that Avengers: Infinity War has finally hit home release on digital channels, fans are starting to pick apart the movie and learn the secrets hidden on each and every scene. And some just discovered a shortcut the filmmakers used for an Iron Man scene.

After Thanos’ Black Order initially comes to New York City in search of the Time Stone, Iron Man infiltrates their spaceship as it travels across the galaxy to its destination on Titan. The publicized battle becomes broadcast across the world, and a news broadcast reports that Tony Stark has gone missing.

What’s funny about the photo used for news report is that it comes from a press event for Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Robert Downey Jr. posed for pictures with co-stars Tom Holland and Michael Keaton. So, basically, even when RDJ is out of character, he’s still Tony Stark.

Of course, no one should be surprised that Downey and Tony Stark are basically synonymous at this point, especially after a decade of Iron Man appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey’s portrayal, which is very similar to his own personal mannerisms, has altered the way Iron Man has been presented in the comic books and other media, to the point where almost every storyteller who has touched the character since has been trying to capture the actor’s voice.

And just as Downey looms large in Hollywood, Iron Man has an overwhelming presence in the MCU, to the point where the Mad Titan himself even knows about Tony Stark. While battling Iron Man on his home planet, Thanos’ remarks make it clear that he is aware of the futurist and he comments that he’s “not the only one burdened with knowledge.”

The Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed in the commentary track for the movie that Thanos knows about Iron Man because of his scheme to let Loki lead in the attack on New York City, which the Avengers thwarted.

“Which is why he’s aware of Stark from the original Battle of New York as the person who undid the plan,” Joe Russo said.

We’ll see if that infamy pans out in Avengers 4 and there’s only half of the population left on Earth to appreciate Tony Stark’s genius.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.