‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is Certified Fresh By Rotten Tomatoes

Days ahead of the film’s official release in theaters across the world, reviews are streaming in for Avengers: Infinity War and they are mostly positive. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has tallied enough data to award the film its “Certified Fresh” distinction.

The site’s critical consensus of the film reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

According to the site, a film must meet the following requirements to be considered “Certified Fresh”:

A steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher.

At least five reviews from Top Critics.

Films in wide release must have a minimum of 80 reviews.

Interestingly, it took only an hour after the review embargo for the film lifted for the site to tally its initial score, which was 90 percent positive reviews with 63 critics counted. With an additional 17 reviews calculated, the film has already dropped four percentage points.

As most films end up earning hundreds of reviews, it’s possible that the score could drop even lower. The film might currently be “Certified Fresh,” but the site clarifies that, were a film with the distinction to drop below 70 percent positive reviews, it would no longer hold that title.

Statistically speaking, it’s possible that Avengers: Infinity War‘s score could drop below that threshold, though the generally positive reviews make that seem unlikely.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis claims that, while the film is an overall success, it proved to be a difficult task to balance the massive roster of heroes.

“As dense as Infinity War might be, the characters are mostly scattered to different locations throughout. With multiple narratives being intertwined, the Russo Brothers put on a master class in balance. In a moment when one might think, ‘I haven’t seen Doctor Strange in a bit,’ the next cut will bring Benedict Cumberbatch to the frame. Some sequences do not seamlessly flow from one moment to the next, but Infinity War‘s relentless pace make the two-and-a-half hour movie fly by all too quickly.”

Black Panther, Iron Man, Marvel’s The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok are the highest-ranking Marvel Cinematic Universe films on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World are the only films without the “Certified Fresh” distinction.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters this Friday.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

