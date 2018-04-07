‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Solo Scarlet Witch Movie

Fans of Wanda Maximoff shouldn’t hold their breathe in hopes of seeing her get a standalone Scarlet Witch movie.

Elizabeth Olsen debuted as the Scarlet Witch in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and has since appeared in an Avengers film and Civil War. However, she tells Everything Iconic there is no progress or effort being made to bring a standalone film for the character.

“We are at ground zero,” Olsen said. “It’s definitely not something I’m pushing. I don’t know that that’s something they’re gonna push. Paul and I joke about having a domestic television show on Netflix or something. It would just be like House of M where Scarlet Witch goes bananas. That’s what we joke about but I don’t think any of those things are happening. I’m happy that I’m still around and they still use me well.”

With the X-Men possibly folding into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Disney finalizes their purchase of Fox, Olsen also has no inclination to believe her character’s comic book origin of being Magneto’s daughter will come into play.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non-X-Men universe backstory for my character,” Olsen said. “Now, it’s the reason that we’re connected to the Vision. The Stone is his head is the Stone that gave me my powers so we’ve really just kind of leaned into the Stones, I feel like. So, I don’t think so, but if there like a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover, I would say, ‘Yes, please.’ I love Michael Fassbender.”

Still, fans can rejoice in the fact that Wanda Maximoff is getting some significant screen time in Avengers: Infinity War. The character has been at the forefront of marketing material, including billboards in Times Square.

As the Russo Brothers pulled off in Captain America: Civil War, each character in Avengers: Infinity War will have an arc to fulfill within the film. Of course, some will be larger than others, but Scarlet Witch and Vision are no exceptions.

“I think in a different way not so much about the last movie and their own sagas, but this is definitely the most emotional arc I’ve done in an Avenger film, that’s for sure,” Olsen said. “Because when we’re talking about Vision becoming human, we’re talking about their relationship and it’s a pretty grounded arc.”

